MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Coral Gables has a brand new police and fire headquarters.

The state of the art building is 200,000 square feet. It will also house a 911 call center and first responders dispatch.

The $68 million five-story building is located at 2151 Salzedo Street.

The new facility will have a parking garage with 163 spaces.