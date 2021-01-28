SAN FRANCISCO (CBS San Francisco) — Among the new terms added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary in a January update is another first for the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, “second gentleman.”

Douglas Emhoff, the first male spouse of a U.S. vice president acknowledged the inclusion of the term with a tweet on Thursday.

“It’s official,” tweeted Emhoff. “I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”

Well, now it's official. @MerriamWebster just added "Second Gentleman" to the dictionary. I might be the first, but I won't be the last. https://t.co/1PFsrYslgM — Douglas Emhoff (@SecondGentleman) January 28, 2021

Merriam-Webster defines “second gentleman” as “the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction.”

Emhoff an attorney based in Los Angeles, has been married to Harris since 2014. According to his biography on the White House website, Emhoff and Harris were set up on a blind date in 2013 and married a year later in a ceremony officiated by her sister, Maya.

Among the other words and terms Merriam-Webster added in its latest update: reaction GIF, hard pass, cancel culture, crowdfunding, and gig worker.