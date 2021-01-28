  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities continue to search for a 52-year-old inmate Eduardo Cabana who was mistakenly released from jail in Miami.

Cabana was “released in error” from TGK on Monday,  which was also his birthday, the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said.

Cabana is a “Minimum Custody Level inmate charged with charged with probation violation, obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief.”

State criminal records show Cabana has previously faced charges including robbery with a firearm, burglary and purchasing or selling cocaine.

If you see him, you are being asked to call 911.

Law enforcement does not want you to approach him.

Miami-Dade Corrections says it is launching a full internal investigation into Cabana’s release.

