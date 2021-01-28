MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities continue to search for a 52-year-old inmate Eduardo Cabana who was mistakenly released from jail in Miami.
Cabana was “released in error” from TGK on Monday, which was also his birthday, the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said.
Cabana is a “Minimum Custody Level inmate charged with charged with probation violation, obstruction by a disguised person, shooting or throwing a deadly missile and criminal mischief.”
State criminal records show Cabana has previously faced charges including robbery with a firearm, burglary and purchasing or selling cocaine.
If you see him, you are being asked to call 911.
Law enforcement does not want you to approach him.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- Florida Commissioner Refuses To Quit After Pence Comments, ‘He’ll Face Pitchforks And Torches For Failing To Overturn The Presidential Election’
- ‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return
- Donald Trump Launches ‘Office Of The Former President’ In Florida
Miami-Dade Corrections says it is launching a full internal investigation into Cabana’s release.