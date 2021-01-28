  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department needs your help finding 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright, who both went missing on Monday.

Detectives believe both girls may be in each other’s company, seeing as Jazmine was last seen in the 28300 block of SW 124 Place and Markevia went missing from the 12400 Block of SW 283 Street.

Jazmine was wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals. She stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

Jazmine Brown (Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

Markevia was wearing a black jacket, white sandals and black shower cap. She stands 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Markevia Wright (Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call MDPD at (305) 715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

