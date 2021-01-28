MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Veteran midfielder Federico Higuaín has re-signed with Inter Miami CF for the 2021 Major League Soccer season.

Higuaín, 36, has scored 61 goals, 68 assists, and made 221 appearances in eight and a half Major League Soccer seasons.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina native, led Columbus Crew SC to the MLS Cup Final in 2015, earned MLS Newcomer of the Year honors in 2012, and became only the 19th player in MLS history to register at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

“It’s great to have Federico back,” said Inter Miami CF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “He is a valuable asset to the team not only because of what he can contribute to on the field, but also for what he brings to the locker room, which is experience, a positive attitude, and professionalism to the group.”

Prior to his MLS arrival, Higuaín played for Mexican powerhouse Club América (2008), Turkish giants Beşiktaş JK (2007-2008), and Argentinian sides Club Atlético Colón (2010-2012), Godoy Cruz (2009-2010), Club Atlético Independiente (2008-2009), Nueva Chicago (2005-2007) and Club Atlético River Plate (2003-2007). The midfielder came through the prestigious River Plate academy before signing his first professional contract with the club in 2003.

Following his arrival at Inter Miami from D.C. United on Oct. 10, 2020, Higuaín made four appearances for the club, and along with his younger brother Gonzalo, became only the 18th pair of brothers to play together in MLS.