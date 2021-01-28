MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The push is on to get more people vaccinated more quickly in South Florida, where the UK mutant coronavirus strain is spreading rapidly, according to health officials.

At Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday afternoon, the vaccination line stretched nearly two miles.

People’s biggest complaint was the lack of appointment time enforcement.

Even if you had an appointment, whatever time you arrived for the vaccine, you had to go to the back of the line.

“They ought not to give you a time if they aren’t going to honor it,” said Henry Brendzel.

TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM

“The UK variant was already circulating back in September,” says FIU infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty.

She says it’s not just the UK strain we need to worry about, but the Brazilian and South African variants are a threat too.

“We buy ourselves time to vaccinate but every time you pass the virus, you increase the chance of mutation. So, we have to break the chain of transmission,” she says.

Breaking the chain means masking up, social distancing, and frequent handwashing.

Dr. Marty also says the vaccine companies are working on codes to address the variants, even though the variants are here.

Peter Kowal and Janet Andreotti, who traveled to the Hard Rock from Naples say it’s worth the wait.

“I trust Dr. Fauci. It’s gonna work and if I get it, it won’t be as bad,” said Kowal.