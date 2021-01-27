FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A water main break has forced the closure of a section of Southeast 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.
The 10 main ruptured near US 1/Federal Highway in Poinciana Park.
Eastbound SE 17 Street has been closed between SE 3rd Avenue and US 1 / Federal Highway so repairs can be made. Once the location of nearby utilities has been confirmed, crews will focus on isolating the break and stopping the flow. There are no impacts to water service at this time.
The road closure will remain in effect while the repair work is taking place. Drivers are being detoured to SE 3rd Avenue, Davie Boulevard, and US 1/Federal Highway.
Neighbors with questions may call the City’s 24-Hour Neighbor Service Center at 954-828-8000.