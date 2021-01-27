MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day – an opportunity to acknowledge the horrors inflicted on Jews at the hands of Hitler’s Nazi genocide programs.

“The ‘never again’ has to be said over and over. Never again should someone suffer for what they believe in or who they are,” said Holocaust survivor Suly Chenkin.

Speaking virtually to FIU students, Chenkin, a child survivor smuggled out of Lithuania at age 3, worries about today.

“It reminds me too much of Germany, reminds me of Cuba and reminds me that we have to be vigilant that this never happens again,” she said.

Movie producer Roberta Grossman, who produced the film “Who Will Write Our History,” participated in a Holocaust Remembrance Day event with the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach.

In the movie, there’s this line:

“Almost all the photography we have is taken by the German propaganda units. Will the Germans write our history or will we write our history?”

“They wanted the story to be told, the story of the Jewish experience of World War II and the Warsaw Ghetto, be told from the point of view of the Jews themselves,” Grossman said of the film.

More from CBSMiami.com

Bond Set At $80K For Broward Doctor Accused Of Sending Explicit Photos To Teen

Florida Commissioner Refuses To Quit After Pence Comments

‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Trump’s Return

Much of what we know today about the horrors of the ghettoes is due to a small band of Jewish writers who documented the day-to-day life. They wrote and gathered documents, putting them in metal boxes or milk cans to be buried and preserved.

“The first cache was found in ‘46 was three metal boxes. The second cache was found in 1950,” Grossman said. “There was a Polish construction crew working on the side of the former ghetto apartment building and they hit the milk cans and brought them up.”

It was an invaluable resource for telling the story, and important to know for generations to come.

There is still one cache of documents missing, for which the search continues. If found, more of the story will come out.