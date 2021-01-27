MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Publix will soon become the sole distributor of COVID-19 vaccines in one South Florida county.

Dr. Alina Alonso, the state health department director in Palm Beach County, confirmed Governor Ron DeSantis chose the county as a ‘test site’ for a pilot program where all vaccines will be funneled through the grocery giant.

She said vaccine doses that were initially supposed to be sent to the county’s health department have been reallocated to Publix.

County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay is not happy about Publix being in control, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

She’s concerned that the rollout this way will leave some minority populations out of luck because they don’t live close to a Publix.

The county is still administering vaccines to those who have scheduled appointments through the health department, but she predicts that the county will run out of those supplies in early February and that’s when the county will rely on Publix stores in the area.

The county is home to approximately 400,000 senior citizens.