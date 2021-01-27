MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police detectives are looking for a fugitive they say is possibly armed and dangerous.

They say 34-year-old Ivan Mondeja, who is wanted on felony arrest warrants, is being sought after he fled from a traffic stop.

Authorities are warning residents to avoid contact with Mondeja and if they spot him to please contact the police.

Anyone with information as to Mondeja’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-764-HELP or 954-431-2200.

UPDATE: Officers are clearing the area. 34-year-old Ivan Mondeja (pictured) has not been located at this time. He fled from a traffic stop & is wanted on felony arrest warrants. Please contact police with any information via 954-764-HELP or 954-431-2200. https://t.co/jBopalZzeg — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 27, 2021

