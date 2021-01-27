MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It is a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

A very warm afternoon ahead with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. As the winds lighten up overnight, patchy fog will be possible.

On Thursday, a cold front is set to move in. It will be a mostly cloudy start then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. It will be breezy, with a west wind of eight to 17 mph. Winds will come from the north in the afternoon with gusts as high as 23 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to conditions leading to elevated fire danger. Thursday afternoon’s relative humidity levels will be low and the winds will increase and be gusty at times. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly as lows drop to the upper 50s. On Friday highs struggle to reach 70 degrees.

Saturday morning will still be chilly with the 50s and highs will be pleasant in the low to mid-70s. Sunday will be a bit milder with the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.