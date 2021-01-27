MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez is frustrated that COVID-19 vaccines have not made it to residents of his city.
He said he has yet to get a response from Gov. Ron DeSantis on why Hialeah has not received enough doses.
The mayor said neighboring cities have had assistance from state and federal authorities.
As a result, Mayor Hernandez has reached out to members of Congress.
His request: “Please assist us with this urgent matter so that we together protect our most vulnerable population during the crisis.”