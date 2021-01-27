MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several Florida airports are once again the top airports in the country for guns being discovered at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in 2020.

According to a TSA report released Tuesday, Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando were in the top 10 and Tampa International came in at 11th place, Miami International ranked 13th, and Jacksonville International placed at 24th.

More than 3,200 firearms were found at checkpoints nationwide last year, according to the TSA. That comes out to about 10 guns per one million passengers, which is double the rate of 2019.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport came in at number one with 220 guns. It was followed by Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Denver International Airport to round out the top five.

Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came in seventh with 87 guns while Orlando International Airport came in eighth with 79 guns.

Seventy guns were discovered at Tampa International, 60 guns at Miami International Airport, and 36 at Jacksonville International Airport.

“Most of the guns brought to our checkpoints have been loaded, many with ammunition chambered. An accidental discharge could result in tragedy,” said TSA Spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

The TSA said that guns were found in carry-on suitcases, purses, backpacks, and computer bags.

The only way a gun can be transported is in checked luggage. The gun must be declared to the airline at check-in, unloaded, and placed in a locked, hard-sided case.

Passengers bringing a firearm to a TSA federal security checkpoint face a civil penalty of up to $13,669. They also face possible arrest and criminal charges.