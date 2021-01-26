ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) – A quick-thinking Walt Disney World employee was able to alert police in central Pennsylvania about suspected domestic violence in a woman’s home.

On January 9th, the employee took a call from the woman who was inquiring about booking tickets. During the call, the employee heard the woman scream “get off me” and “get away from me,” according to an affidavit from the York County Magisterial District court.

The employee “became concerned and sensed something was off” when the woman started only answering “yes” or “no” questions and wouldn’t go into detail about her current situation, according to the affidavit.

The Disney employee then asked the woman if she needed law enforcement to come to her home and if someone was hurting her, to which the woman reportedly responded “yes” to both questions.

Following the conversation with the woman, the employee called York County 911 and explained the situation. Police officers were sent to the woman’s home.

While there the woman asked them to remove a man identified as Wayne Shiflett for harassing, slapping, and choking her, according to the affidavit.

She told police that she and 38-year-old Shiflett were arguing over him getting “a real job.” Shiflett told the woman he had recently got a job selling fire extinguishers to which the woman told him “that’s not a realistic job” and “if he wanted to be with her, he needed a real job,” the affidavit reads.

The woman reportedly told the police that Shiflett then grabbed her and began to choke her, telling her “you need to learn to keep your f**king mouth shut,” and “I’ll f**king kill you.” He also called her a “spoiled f**king bitch” and choked her three separate times, according to police.

The woman told police that one of the times Shiflett choked her to the point that she couldn’t breathe, and she felt like she was going to die.

The woman told police she slapped Shiflett in self-defense and he slapped her back. He reportedly admitted to choking her.

Police ran a background check and found Shiflett had an active warrant for his arrest. He was immediately taken into custody.

Shiflett was arrested and charged with simple assault, along with making terroristic threats, harassment, and one count of strangulation.

