MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Palm Beach Sheriff’s divers have recovered the body of the pilot of a small plane that crashed into the ocean off the Boyton Beach Inlet Sunday night.

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, the 24-year-old pilot was found inside the plane.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Jose Hernandez said they received a call around 8 p.m. Sunday regarding the Piper PA-28 Cherokee plane.

“The person who called in the report said the plane was sinking,” said Hernandez, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast office in Miami.

The plane was flying from Palm Beach County Park Airport to Merritt Island Airport, about 140 miles north when it went down.

