MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mixed bag of temperatures Monday morning across South Florida with milder low 70s along the coast and cooler low 60s inland. The Keys enjoyed a comfortable start with temperatures right around 70 degrees.
A southeast breeze brought a few showers but the rain chance is not high for the day.
We will see more clouds in the afternoon with warmer highs in the low 80s. With that onshore breeze in place, a few passing showers will be possible. Small craft should exercise caution as the winds will increase and there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows near 70 degrees. It will be a bit cooler inland. Patchy fog will be possible overnight.
We stay warm through Wednesday with highs in the low 80s as hIgh-pressure parks itself over the Western Atlantic providing that warm ocean breeze. By Thursday our high will be in the upper 70s and then it will be turning colder and windy at night courtesy of our next cold front.
Friday morning lows will fall to the low 50s, a chilly start to the weekend. Highs will be pleasant in the low 70s through Saturday. Pleasant highs in the mid-70s on Sunday.