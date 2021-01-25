FORT PIERCE (CBSMiami/AP) — Another Florida man is facing charges in the U.S. Capitol riot after he reportedly posted pictures and videos of himself inside the building during the insurrection.

Federal authorities have filed a criminal complaint against Anthony Mariotto, of Fort Pierce, charging him with knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

A mob objecting to the election victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on January 6th as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence.

A tipster called an FBI hotline on that same day to report that Mariotto had posted photos and video on Facebook of himself inside the Capitol. Mariotto’s Facebook account was recently deleted, but the tipster had saved screenshots of the images and forwarded them to FBI agents, according to a criminal complaint.

More from CBSMiami.com

‘It’s A Sad Place’: Mar-A-Lago Members Leaving Following Former President Trump’s Return

Teen Sentenced To 45 Years In Prison For Mom’s Killing Over School Grades

Report: Naked Florida Man Steals, Crashes Police Cruiser

During a telephone interview with an FBI agent, Mariotto admitted to being inside the Capitol, but he said he thought he just “was being part of history,” according to the criminal complaint.

“Mariotto conceded he knew he was not allowed to be in the Capitol, and stated he would accept full responsibility for his actions,” the complaint said.

Mariotto voluntarily met with an FBI agent last week, and the FBI agent found photos on his phone showing him inside the Capitol that day, according to the complaint.

Mariotto is at least the ninth person from Florida to face criminal charges from federal authorities investigating the riot.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)