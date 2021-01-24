MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Electronic music fans will surely be disappointed to know that for the second year in a row the popular Ultra Music Festival for 2021 will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was first reported by Billboard on Friday night.

Last year, the organizers of the festival were sued by two men who claimed they were denied refunds after the music festival was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Samuel Hernandez, of Miami, and Richard Montoure, of Washington state, filed the lawsuit in Miami federal court. They were also seeking class-action status to obtain full refunds, with interest, for thousands of ticketholders from around the world.

In 2020, Ultra had been scheduled for the weekend of March 20 at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami, but strict social distancing guidelines imposed by state and local governments earlier that month to combat the spread of the coronavirus banned all large gatherings, including festivals and concerts.

Rather than offering refunds for the 2020 festival, organizers offered to honor the tickets for the 2021 or 2022 events, even though the events haven’t been confirmed.

The lawsuit claimed that Ultra was keeping the money rather than offering refunds and that is unjust and inequitable.

