MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the stroke of a pen just hours after the inauguration, President Joe Biden took on immigration reform in a series of executive orders that could impact an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

So-called Dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. as children, feel a bit more secure. Biden is calling for protecting and strengthening the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that gives protections and legal status.

“The fact that the Biden administration took this up so quickly really speaks to the sense of urgency the administration feels toward helping undocumented Americans,” said Melissa Taveras with the Florida Immigrant Coalition.

Taveras said she’s thrilled that President Biden has called on Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform, including a fast path to citizenship. But she’s still cautious.

“We’ve heard promises before from previous administrations, from previous legislators. We’ve heard a plethora of promises, we’ve heard a plethora of statements,” she said “Obliviously the last four years really left us hurting.”

Biden signed other executive orders which halted construction on former President Trump’s southern border wall and got rid of the so-called “Muslim travel ban” which restricted travel and immigration from some Muslim countries.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland security will halt some planned deportations for 100 days giving time to review the cases.

“It’s welcome news, it’s a great reprieve after four years of harassment and egregious policies that have really left our communities in some perilous conditions,” said Tavares.

Immigration advocates say they are looking to Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mario Rubio, and elected officials around the state, to make sure that immigration reform gets passed.