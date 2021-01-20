MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
However, it was not as cold as Tuesday when we woke up with mostly low to mid-50s. Many areas were three to seven degrees warmer.
It will be another beautiful afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of pleasant sunshine.
Wednesday night’s lows will fall to the low 60s along the coast and the mid-50s inland.
Thursday afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s. By Friday morning we’ll wake up in the low 60s and highs will be around 80 degrees. We’ll enjoy warm sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Saturday.
By Sunday we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. Breezy showers will be possible due to a front. It will be warmer by early next week.