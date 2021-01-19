MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The giant Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot increased to $865 million, which is the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the third largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since September 15.

The winner of the multi-state Mega Millions jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $638.8 million before taxes.

Mega Millions is not the only massive jackpot Florida lottery players are hoping to cash in on.

The Powerball Jackpot swelled to an estimated $730 million after there was no single winner in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winner of this jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $546 million before taxes.

Should someone win the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The top prize hasn’t been claimed since Sept. 16.

Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday and the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official lottery station.