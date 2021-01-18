MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many will commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday by participating in a day of service to remember the icon best who is known for his role in the advancement of civil rights.

The holiday is celebrated each year on the third Monday in January. It became a national celebration on January 20th, 1986, it was signed into law by then-President Ronald Reagan.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday and service act.

To mark the day, a number of police departments from across Miami-Dade and community members took part in a mass bike ride. The goal was to help reduce gun violence and help build relationships.

“It is very symbolic that we get together on Martin Luther King Day, especially during this incredibly difficult past year. It is critically important that we send the message to the community, the community that’s been suffering, that’s been worrying unfortunately under high stress, this is the time that we say we are here together to make a unified community,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The Mayor said the mission of the ride was to bring hope across Miami-Dade and bring the community together.