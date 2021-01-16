MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Boynton Beach woman was arrested Thursday at a Boca Raton bagel shop after refusing to leave the store for not wearing a mask, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies said Cindy Falco DiCorrado, 61, had been at the Einstein Bros. Bagels on Glades Road and U.S. Highway 441, when the incident happened.

Video of her arrest was posted to Instagram by director, producer, and lifelong Miamian Billy Corben.

In the video you can see DiCorrado on the ground arguing with the arresting deputies. At one point, she accuses the deputy of trying to kidnap her.

DiCorrado is now facing charges of trespassing and resisting arrest without violence.

Authorities say that DiCorrado had been screaming at customers and employees, saying, “you are violating my rights.”

Deputies said DiCorrado started quoting “Constitution codes and discrimination statutes,” when she was asked to cooperate with deputies.

DiCorrado was eventually placed in handcuffs after she refused to leave the store.