MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite the new vaccine, COVID-19 remains firmly intact, which means another holiday spent in the virtual realm as we continue to social distance in order to stay safe.

Martin Luther King Day is Monday January 18, 2021. It’s a day set aside to honor the memory of this great civil rights icon with celebrations, community outreach and continued advocacy for justice. But due to COVID-19, many observances and day of service events are being held virtually, including here in South Florida.

Here is a list of some events in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

MIAMI-DADE:

SATURDAY: JANUARY 16

Voices of Freedom: An Arsht Center Tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Live-streamed from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, this event will feature performers and spoken-word artists reflecting on Dr. King’s six principles of nonviolence. Speakers include Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, and Adrienne Arsht Center President and CEO Johann Zietsman.

YMCA 2021 MLK Day Of Service

YWCA South Florida is hosting this year’s event on Saturday, January 16 at 8:30 a.m. at Marta Sutton Weeks Center. Their main focus is to talk about economic Justice, how women and people of color are disproportionately affected by the national economy. There will be a breakfast, ALICE presentation, yard sign making, and sign posting. After, volunteers will get the opportunity to post their signs across the community.

Miami-Dade United Way Honor Dr. King

Volunteer at a socially-distanced event by helping pack snacks benefiting local children and families. Packing will take place at United Way of Miami-Dade from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

This virtual event will be broadcasted on WPLG 10 and WLRN/PBS from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will highlight the chronicle of Dr. King’s work during the Civil Rights Movement.

City Year’s Dr. Martin Luther King’s Jr. Day Of Service

The in-person service with City Year Miami is postponed but MLK Day will be commemorated virtually for AmeriCorps members. They encourage you to safely make a difference in our Beloved Community as you are able.

BROWARD COUNTY:

SATURDAY: JANUARY 16

Life and Thought of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a Climate of Change

This virtual event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.by the Broward County Public Library System. The guest speaker will be Dr. Terriel R. Byrd, as he will discuss chapters from his book, “By This Shall, We Be Known.”

Hands-On Broward: Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Day of Service 2021

This virtual event will honor Dr. King’s life and legacy by completing service projects that will benefit local nonprofit agencies. Select from a variety of volunteer areas and all calls will be held on Zoom.

MONDAY: JANUARY 18

Coral Springs MLK Day Virtual Celebration

Due to COVID-19, the Coral Springs government will not be hosting any in-person events this year. They will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on their Facebook page instead.

Oakland Park MLK Day Of Service Virtual Celebration

Due to COVID-19, the City of Oakland Park will not host any in-person eventS this year. Instead, they will have a virtual celebration on their Facebook and YouTube page at 11 a.m.

MLK “We Are The Dream” Day Of Service 2021

Taking place at Olsen Middle School, volunteers will help beautify the school, paint for students who attend the school, and perform virtual and in-person literacy skills.