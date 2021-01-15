MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida federal prosecutors have charged two U.S. Virgin Islands police officers and four others with trafficking cocaine after seizing nearly 300 bricks of the illegal drug during a routine X-ray baggage inspection.
Authorities say federal agents found 328 kilograms of cocaine in 294 plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine being carried inside travel bags after a U.S. Virgin Islands charter flight landed at Opa Locka Executive Airport on Tuesday, January 12.
Two of the defendants, Teshawn Adams and Shakim Mike are with the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department. The other four defendants are U.S. citizens residing in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. They are Tevon Adams, Anthon Berkeley, Roystin David and Maleek Leonard.
TRENDING ON CBSMIAMI.COM
- ‘It’s The Devil’s Dungeon Here’: South Florida Residents Fed Up With Bloody Start To 2021
- Giant Burmese Python Sunning Itself In Cooler Weather Removed From Coral Gables Driveway
- Is Your Dog Happy? AI-Powered Dog Collar ‘Translates’ Barks Into Emotions
The criminal complaint affidavits allege Teshawn Adams accepted an offer from someone in the Virgin Islands to transport cocaine to South Florida in exchange for money. Together with fellow police officer Shakim Mike, Adams arranged a private flight from the Virgin Islands to South Florida.
The flight arrived on July 12, carrying the two officers, Roystin and Leonard and the cocaine, according to prosecutors. Tevon Adams, Teshawn’s twin brother and Berkeley stood ready to transport the travelers and the cocaine from the Opa-Locka Airport to other areas of Florida, alleges the complaint affidavits.