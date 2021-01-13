HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in Hollywood’s entertainment district.
On December 23rd, just after 4 a.m., officers were sent to the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, just west of Young Circle Park, to check out reports of a shooting.
When arrived, they found a person who had been shot. He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died.
Amid the warm glow of holiday lights, police combed the area for clues and checked to see if surveillance cameras in the area captured anything that would help them crack the case. Store owners said the area is normally well patrolled and they felt safe.
On Tuesday, January 12th, police arrested Brandon Preston, 35, for the shooting.
He has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm.
Hollywood police said they believe Preston acted alone and they are not looking for any other suspects.