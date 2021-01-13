(CBS Local)- Inauguration Day is nearly here and the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) has announced its plans for a prime-time special to cap off the day of coverage of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris taking office on January 20, 2021.

The 90-minute program will air across all major networks including CBS Television Network beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST on Inauguration Day. Dubbed Celebrating America, the program is being hosted by actor Tom Hanks and according to the press release, “will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.”

The program will feature remarks from the President-elect and Vice President-elect along with musical performances from Ant Clemons, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen in a statement. “Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

Celebrating America isn’t the only coverage that CBS has planned for the day, CBS News has a half-hour special program planned prior to the multi-network program titled One Nation: Indivisible program, a live half-hour show that will lead into Celebrating America. The network has not yet released full details of that program or plans for their Inauguration Day coverage.