MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,990 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That brings the total to 1,517,472 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 174 additional deaths, bringing the total to 23,759.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.17%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.48%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,568 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 20 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,472.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 334,217.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.22%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.15%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,070 new cases and 5 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,943.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 153,715 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.22%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.54%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 50 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,787 cases and 36 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.14% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.44%.