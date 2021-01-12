MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Virgin Voyages can officially call PortMiami its new home.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking.
It has been seven years in the making for Virgin Voyages.
Terminal V, once completed, will welcome Virgin Voyages two new ships – the Scarlet Lady and the Valiant Lady.
Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin said he thinks the cruise line has the best spot at the port. The reason he said, is because the first thing people coming over the MacArthur Causeway will see is the Virgin Voyages ships.