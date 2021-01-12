FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire at her North Lauderdale home has now been charged with murder and arson.

It happened Monday, November 2nd, 2020 at the Lauderdale Mobile Home Park at 4313 NW 54th Street.

A neighbor heard Aniuska Reguisero-Garces,34, screaming for help and called 911.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Reguisero-Garces was burned everywhere but the soles of her feet and a spot on her ankle. She was able to tell deputies that her boyfriend, 40-year-old Noe Jimenez-Cortes, had set her on fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Jimenez-Cortes poured a flammable liquid on her and lit her on fire with a cigarette. He then took off. He was arrested later that day. During a bond hearing, Broward Assistant State Attorney Alix Buckelew said Jimenez-Cortes had a bus ticket to Mexico when he was arrested.

Reguisero-Garces was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She died on December 29th.

In addition to murder, he’s also charged with arson. Jimenez-Cortes is being held without bond.