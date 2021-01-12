MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 11-year-old girl who lives in Homestead is missing and police have asked for help in finding her.
Kanaiya Smith was last seen at her foster parents’ home.
Anyone with information on where she is or comes in contact with her is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at (305) 247-1535.
