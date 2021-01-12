FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There is a new community stand-up COVID-19 vaccination site in Fort Lauderdale.
The Broward Health site opened Tuesday at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park. The site will be open Monday through Friday and expects to vaccinate up to 500 pre-registered patients a day.
Those wanting to be vaccinated must meet the following criteria and pre-register to be eligible for vaccination:
- People ages 65 and over.
- Office staff of Broward Health’s credentialed physicians.
- EMS.
- Non-credentialed community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff.
People who are eligible must register at BrowardHealth.org. Click on “Request an Online Appointment” to complete and submit the necessary vaccination request form. Broward Health schedulers will respond to requests in the order they were received.
No walk-ups will be accepted.
“As one of the first health systems in the region to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the community, Broward Health was proud of the public’s response,” said Aldo Calvo, D.O., medical director of ambulatory services, Broward Health. “Demand for the vaccine has been great, and we are pleased to partner with the City of Fort Lauderdale and Inter Miami CF to expand our capacity.”
“We are grateful to be in a position to support the City of Fort Lauderdale’s vaccination efforts and begin flipping the page of this pandemic chapter for our community,” said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. “We hope our facilities continue to evolve into long-term, versatile venues that serve South Florida from both the entertainment and public resources perspectives for decades to come.”
The vaccinations are free.
Those who receive a vaccination will need to return in three weeks for a second dose to get the most protection the vaccine has to offer against this serious disease.