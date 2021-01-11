TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With another 159 deaths reported Monday, the COVID-19 death toll for Florida residents has exceeded 23,000, according to Florida Department of Health numbers.

A report issued by the department said 23,071 Florida residents and 353 non-Florida residents had died in the state.

The pace of deaths and positive COVID-19 cases has increased significantly in recent months.

On Oct. 11, for example, Florida reported 15,364 resident deaths.

That means Florida has seen about a 50 percent increase in resident deaths over the past three months.

Florida has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, behind New York, Texas and California, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

