MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade public schools will be hitting the road to test kids for coronavirus.
The district, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System, plans to offer free COVID-19 testing to all children, ages 4-18 in the county. Testing will be done through the Health System’s Pediatric Mobile Unit, which will be available in various school parking lots throughout the month.
Below are the dates and locations for the mobile unit testing, taking place from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
January 11
J.C. Bermudez Senior High
5005 N.W. 112th Avenue
Doral
January 12
Homestead Senior High
2351 S.E. 12th Avenue
Homestead
January 13
North Miami Beach Senior High
1247 N.E. 167th Street
North Miami Beach
January 14
American Senior High
18350 N.W. 67th Avenue
Hialeah
January 15
Miami Sunset Senior High
13125 S.W. 72nd Street
Miami
January 19
iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center
6101 N.W. 2nd Avenue
Miami
January 20
Coral Reef Senior High
10101 S.W. 152nd Street
Miami
January 21
J.C. Bermudez Senior High
5005 N.W. 112th Avenue
Doral
January 22
Homestead Senior High
2351 S.E. 12th Avenue
Homestead
January 25
North Miami Beach Senior High
1247 N.E. 167th Street
North Miami Beach
January 26
American Senior High
18350 N.W. 67th Avenue
Hialeah
January 27
Miami Sunset Senior High
13125 S.W. 72nd Street
Miami
January 28
iTech@ Thomas A. Edison Educational Center
6101 N.W. 2nd Avenue
Miami
January 29
Coral Reef Senior High
10101 S.W. 152nd Street
Miami
A parent or guardian must accompany the child for them to be tested, identification is not required. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Appointments may be made by calling (305) 243-2059.
The district said February testing dates and locations will be announced in the near future.
As of last week, there were 3,343 positive cases in Miami-Dade schools. Of that, 1,093 were school employees and 2,250 were students.
