MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida is reporting another 15,445 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

That brings the total to 1,464,697 since the first publicly announced infection in March.

There were another 138 deaths bringing the total to 23,250 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 10.79%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 12.26%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 2,705 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 33 newly reported deaths.

The death toll is now 4,365.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 324,260.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.39%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.31%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 1,224 new cases and 12 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 1,915.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 149,168 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.36%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10.47%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 52 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,635 cases and 36 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 9.53%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 7.53%.