MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida lottery players have $990 million reasons to play Mega Millions or Powerball this weekend as America’s dueling jackpots reach a combined total of $990 million.
Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $520 million and the Powerball jackpot remains at $470 million.
The Mega Millions winner can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a one-time lump-sum payment of $383.4 million before taxes.
The Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th-largest in the game’s history.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
DeSantis ‘Will Not Allow Any Local Government To Lock People Down’, Reaffirms Opposition To COVID-19 Rules
Macy’s Closing 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
South Florida Doctors Make Medical Breakthrough In Treating Severe Cases Of COVID
The winner of the $470 million Powerball jackpot can also choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of $362.7 million before taxes.
Be sure to watch the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night and the Powerball drawing on Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. on CBS4, your official lottery station.
You must log in to post a comment.