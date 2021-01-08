MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hockey fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Florida Panthers kick off their 2021 season.
Friday, the National Hockey League announced the closure of the Dallas Stars’ training facility.
The Panthers were scheduled to face the Stars on January 14 and January 15, but those games have been postponed. The NHL will announce the dates and times where the two teams can play against each other, at a later time.
The Panthers also announced in a statement Friday they will continue to follow all recommended protocols and guidelines as they observe this postponement.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
DeSantis ‘Will Not Allow Any Local Government To Lock People Down’, Reaffirms Opposition To COVID-19 Rules
Macy’s Closing 45 More Stores In 2021, Including Two In Florida
Death Of South Florida Doctor Who Took Coronavirus Vaccine Being Investigated
Ticket holders should hold on to their tickets, which will be honored for a new date.
You must log in to post a comment.