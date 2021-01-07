TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, Congress early Thursday certified the results of the 2020 presidential contest, accepting 306 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden and 232 for Trump.
But not all of Florida’s delegation fully accepted those results.
Objecting to the slates from Arizona and Pennsylvania were Florida Republican Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Matt Gaetz, Carlos Giminez, Brian Mast, Bill Posey, John Rutherford, Greg Steube and Dan Webster.
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joined those objecting to the Pennsylvania results but accepted the totals from Arizona.
Three Florida lawmakers did not vote.
Republican Reps. Gus Bilirakis and Maria Salazar were unable to attend due to COVID-19.
Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings continues to be treated for pancreatic cancer.
