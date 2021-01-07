MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to chill this weekend as another cold front is set to easily push all the way through South Florida Friday.

Overnight Thursday, the front is moving south through the Florida Peninsula. And as of midnight, it was located just northwest of Tampa. Showers have been developing ahead of and along the front and should hold together putting a chance of showers in the forecast Friday morning.

The breeze continues early Friday out of the south and even southwest, which will make for a mild to even warm morning. The front is south of the area Friday afternoon taking the clouds and showers with it but the chilly breeze remains just to our north throughout the afternoon.

“It’s not uncommon for there to be a delay between the showers associated with the front and the colder breeze,” said CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Warren. “If this is timed right then it is possible for temperatures to warm up considerably following the showers and before the cold air starts to move in.”

This could be the case Friday with sunny skies expected in the afternoon before the colder air arrives Friday night. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees but then drop rapidly overnight.

Lows Saturday morning will be in the lower 50s with a breeze making it feel even colder. By the afternoon despite sunshine temperatures will struggle to climb back above 70. The breeze dies down Saturday night but with cold dry air in place along with clear skies, possible making for an even colder morning Sunday. Temperatures are likely to drop into the upper 40s inland with areas near the coast right around 50.

Winter sunshine will prevail all day so eventually it will turn out to be a pleasant afternoon with low humidity, a light breeze and highs just around 70. By Monday the breeze turns to the east and temperatures quickly begin to climb back to the upper 70s each afternoon.