Comments
More from CBSMiami.com
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of South Floridians gathered in support of President Trump on Wednesday morning.
Images from Chopper 4 showed dozens of supporters at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami. The crowds were holding signs and flags.
Another rally for President Trump took place in Doral.
Dozens participated in the ‘Cubans for Trump’ caravan with signs and flags in support of the president.
More from CBSMiami.com
Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer
It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida
Pongo The Giraffe Euthanized At Zoo Miami
.
You must log in to post a comment.