BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Police have captured escaped inmate Azmi Mahmoud after a short pursuit that started in Davie and ended with a crash in Miami-Dade County.

According to Davie police, officers spotted Mahmoud in a white BMW in the area of Dykes and Griffin Road.

Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled south on I-75 into Miami-Dade County.

Mahmoud’s vehicle ended up crashing on the Gratigny Expressway after a brief chase.

Following the wreck, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took Mahmoud into custody.

Mahmoud slipped away at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after being transferred from the county’s main jail to the Henderson Behavioral Health facility in Fort Lauderdale.

“Mahmoud was arrested by BSO on November 21st and was being held without bond for violation of probation on charges including battery of a person over the age of 65, grand theft, and possession of cocaine, amongst uh many other charges,” said BSO Sgt. Donald Prichard.

As for how he got out, BSO was still trying to piece that together.

“At this time it’s unclear how Mahmoud was able to leave the facility. However, a master key is missing and that may have been a possible avenue for how he was able to leave the facility and scale the fences,” said Prichard.