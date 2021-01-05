Comments
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is working an RV fire on the Florida Turnpike.
According to MDFR, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near SW 112 Ave.
One person was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM
Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer
It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida
Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians
Multiple southbound lanes appeared to be closed as crews work to put out the blaze.
MDFR is advising all motorists to avoid the area if possible.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.