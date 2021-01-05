LAKELAND (CBSMiami) — Publix Super Markets has announced a pilot program in the state of Florida that will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in 22 store pharmacies, however, none of them are in South Florida just yet.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a collaboration between Publix and the Florida Department of Health to distribute approximately 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine to customers ages 65 and older.
The vaccine will initially be available at 22 stores in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties, all located north of Tampa and in the Ocala area.
While the pilot program is likely to expand, it’s not known yet when or where, according to a Publix spokesperson. However, additional updates are expected in the coming days.
Each store can schedule approximately 120 vaccinations per day, while supplies last.
Vaccinations will start on Friday, Jan. 8. Appointments can be made online at publix.com/covidvaccine starting Thursday, Jan. 7.
Vaccinations are provided at no cost. Customers with insurance will need to bring their insurance card, and customers without insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
The participating store locations are:
|CITY
|STORE
|ADDRESS
|Belleview
|#438, Belleview Commons
|10135 SE U.S. Highway 441
|Brooksville
|#1132, Brooksville Square
|19390 Cortez Blvd.
|Crystal River
|#797, Crystal Springs Shopping Center
|6760 W. Gulf To Lake Highway
|Dunnellon
|#1616, Rainbow Square Shopping Center
|11352 N. Williams St., Suite 400
|Hernando
|#475, Shoppes of Citrus Hills
|2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.
|Homosassa
|#1193, Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods
|9525 S. Suncoast Blvd.
|Inverness
|#1448, Publix Plaza Inverness
|1012 W. Main St.
|Ocala
|#61, Forty East Shopping Center
|3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd.
|#404, Pearl Britain Plaza
|2647 NE 35th St.
|#419, Churchill Square
|303 SE 17th St.
|#733, Heather Island Plaza
|7578 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 100
|#856, Heath Brook Commons
|5400 SW College Road, Suite 200
|#1201, Canopy Oak Center
|8075 SW Highway 200, Unit 111
|#1289, Park View Commons
|3035 SE Maricamp Road
|#1365, The Shops at Foxwood
|2765 NW 49th Ave., Suite 301
|#1477 Grand Oaks Town Center
|2575 SW 42nd St., Suite 100
|Spring Hill
|#411, Publix at Seven Hills
|160 Mariner Blvd.
|#457, Lakewood Plaza
|4365 Commercial Way
|#630, Publix at Barclay
|14371 Spring Hill Drive
|#813, Mariner Commons
|4158 Mariner Blvd.
|#1282, Shoppes at Avalon
|13455 County Line Road
|Weeki Wachee
|#1198, The Shoppes at Glen Lakes
|9595 Commercial Way
