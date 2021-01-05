LAKELAND (CBSMiami) — Publix Super Markets has announced a pilot program in the state of Florida that will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in 22 store pharmacies, however, none of them are in South Florida just yet.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a collaboration between Publix and the Florida Department of Health to distribute approximately 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine to customers ages 65 and older.

The vaccine will initially be available at 22 stores in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties, all located north of Tampa and in the Ocala area.

While the pilot program is likely to expand, it’s not known yet when or where, according to a Publix spokesperson. However, additional updates are expected in the coming days.

Each store can schedule approximately 120 vaccinations per day, while supplies last.

Vaccinations will start on Friday, Jan. 8. Appointments can be made online at publix.com/covidvaccine starting Thursday, Jan. 7.

Vaccinations are provided at no cost. Customers with insurance will need to bring their insurance card, and customers without insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The participating store locations are: