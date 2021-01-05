MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 10,000 students in Miami-Dade Public Schools and 59,000 students in Broward Public Schools are being required to return to class for in-person instruction by the start of the second semester because they aren’t making adequate academic progress.

The students selected to return to classrooms were chosen based on universal screening criteria that include grades in core subjects, attendance and graduation assessment results for juniors and seniors. The screening criteria also includes a review of the IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) goals for ESE (Exceptional Student Education) students.

In Miami-Dade, the second semester starts Jan. 25. It starts Jan. 11 in Broward.

Parents of struggling students are being sent letters regarding the Florida Department of Education’s state requirement that says students must transition to face-to-face learning if they are not making adequate academic progress and are not on-track to meet grade-level expectations in one or more subject areas.

MORE FROM CBSMIAMI.COM

‘I Feel Stupid’: Fort Lauderdale Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer’

It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida

Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians

Students must wear masks and schools continue to undergo extensive COVID-19 cleaning and sanitizing protocols.

Broward County Public Schools says it is providing additional academic support to close achievement gaps – including extra instructional time outside of school, targeted outreach to specific students who need assistance in reading and mathematics, and support for students who are transitioning from eLearning back to the classroom.

The District also says it will continue to locate vulnerable students, including those experiencing homelessness, who have had limited or no contact with their school and will focus on reengaging them in school to continue their education.