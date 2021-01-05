MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 15,431 new coronavirus infections.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,392,123.
There were another 100 deaths bringing the total to 22,515 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 12.74%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 11.21%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 3,347 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 1 newly reported death.
The death toll is now 4,257.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 311,606.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.96%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 10,57%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,193 new cases and 1 additional death.
The death toll stands at 1,883.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 143,186 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 10.49% while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.38%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 40 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,412 cases and 35 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 7.97%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.72%.
