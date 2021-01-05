  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Flight Delays, Jacksonville, Local TV, Miami News

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A positive coronavirus test forced a temporary closure of an air traffic control tower in Florida Monday night.

The FAA said the facility in Hilliard, which is northwest of Jacksonville, was closed until 6 p.m. for deep cleaning after one employee’s test came back positive.

The facility handles flights across five states in the Southeast.

The closure left many passengers stranded. Many passengers arrived at the airport two hours before their flight was scheduled to leave, only to find out at the last minute that their flight had either been delayed or canceled.

According to the FAA, ten other employees at the Hilliard facility have tested positive since June.

