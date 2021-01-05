JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/CNN) – A positive coronavirus test forced a temporary closure of an air traffic control tower in Florida Monday night.
The FAA said the facility in Hilliard, which is northwest of Jacksonville, was closed until 6 p.m. for deep cleaning after one employee’s test came back positive.
The facility handles flights across five states in the Southeast.
More from CBSMiami.com
‘I Feel Stupid’: Fort Lauderdale Woman Claims She’s Out $50,000 After Being Duped By Accused Ponzi Schemer’
It’s Getting More Expensive To Live In South Florida
Extended Jobless Benefits From Stimulus Package Becoming Available For Floridians
The closure left many passengers stranded. Many passengers arrived at the airport two hours before their flight was scheduled to leave, only to find out at the last minute that their flight had either been delayed or canceled.
According to the FAA, ten other employees at the Hilliard facility have tested positive since June.
(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.