MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who won another term as county sheriff back in November, took the oath of office on Tuesday.

The BSO press release said, in part: “Two years ago when Sheriff Tony assumed command of BSO, he did so with the promise of putting public safety before all else. In just a short time, we’ve made significant progress in achieving our goals. Better training, better equipment and the introduction of new technologies mean Broward County is safer today. ”

Sheriff Tony had been in a political race billed as one of the most contentious races in South Florida.

Sheriff Tony beat his closest opponent, Republican H. Wayne Clark by nearly 30 percentage points.

At the time of this victory, Sheriff Tony released the following statement:

“I am honored that voters in our community have chosen me to continue to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office. While I’m thrilled with the progress we’ve made in the last two years––whether in providing better training for our staff, creating a better culture of accountability and transparency, or making our schools safer––there is still much to be done. Tomorrow, the work continues, and I will never stop working to keep this community safe, and to making BSO the best public safety organization in the nation.”

Charles E. Whatley also ran without party affiliation.