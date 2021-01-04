MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a comfortable start across South Florida on Monday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade, low 70s across the Keys.
A few showers will move through the area due to a cold front moving in, but they are light.
Monday afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. Monday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows falling to the low to mid-50s overnight.
Highs on Tuesday will only be in the low 70s with plenty of winter sunshine. Tuesday night will be even colder under mostly clear skies allowing lows to dip down to the low 50s.
Wednesday we’ll continue to enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Wednesday night lows will remain chilly in the upper 50s.
By Thursday the highs will be pleasant and slightly warmer, in the upper 70s. Friday will be warmer and windy with highs back in the low 80s ahead of a stronger cold front set to move in late week. This weekend’s highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will drop to the low 50s.
