MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices are off to their lowest start to a new year since 2019.

The state average is currently $2.19 per gallon.

Last year began with drivers paying nearly $2.50 per gallon. In 2019, drivers started the year paying around $2.16.

“Florida drivers saw big swings at the pump last year, primarily because the pandemic caused lower fuel demand both nationwide and around the globe,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida’s highest daily average price in 2020 was $2.56 per gallon. That was 24 cents per gallon less than the highest price in 2019.

Florida’s lowest daily average price in 2020 was $2.176 per gallon. That was 36 cents per gallon less than the lowest price in 2019.

Gas prices for the entire year of 2020 averaged $2.11 per gallon. That’s the lowest annual average price in 16 years. The annual average price in recent years was $2.49 in 2019, $2.65 in 2018, and $2.37 in 2017.

“Although the fuel market remains optimistic about the long term recovery of fuel demand, thanks to the coronavirus vaccine; the shot term future of prices at the pump will likely continue to be hampered by reports of rising cases of Covid-19,” Jenkins continued.

Florida gas prices have hovered around $2.20 per gallon for the past 20 days. Crude oil prices have held steady during that same period.

The state average price for gasoline is 4 cents more than a month ago, yet 31 cents less than this time last year.

Regional Prices