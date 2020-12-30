MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health has reported another 13,871 new coronavirus infections.
That’s the highest daily figure since July.
The additional cases increased the state’s overall total to 1,306,123.
There were another 139 deaths bringing the total to 21,857 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 8.72%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.77%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 2,748 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 5 newly reported deaths.
The death toll is now 4,169.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 295,936.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.95%, while the 14-day positivity rate was 9.60%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 1,456 new cases and 10 additional deaths. The death toll stands at 1,840.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 136,038 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.56% while the 14-day positivity rate was 8.15%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 15 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 4,197 cases and 35 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 3.38%, and the 14-day positivity rate was 6.32%.
You must log in to post a comment.